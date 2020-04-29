Pacific Retail to Manage North Raleigh Mall

Crabtree Valley Mall. Aerial image via Google Street View

Pacific Retail Capital Partners has added a 1.3 million-square-foot Raleigh shopping center to its management portfolio. The firm is also slated to handle leasing at Crabtree Valley Mall and has tapped The Malley Co. to help with the effort.

Delivered in 1972, Crabtree is anchored by Macy’s and Belk. The property hosts a roster of diverse tenants such as H&M, North Face, Apple Store, Arhaus and Forever 21, among others. Dining options at the mall include Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, The Cheesecake Factory, Panera Bread and Chick-Fil-A.

Located at 4325 Glenwood Ave., the two-story mall is just off Interstate 440. The property is within 6 miles of downtown Raleigh and serves the residents of the Laurel Hills, Glen Forest and Crabtree Valley submarkets.

Pacific Retail Capital is managing more than $2 billion in retail assets, across the country. In June 2019, the company started handling operations at a 300,000-square-foot shopping center in Chicago.