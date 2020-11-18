Papa John’s Relocates HQ to Atlanta

Papa John’s HQ at Three Ballpark Center. Image courtesy of Papa John’s

Papa John’s International Inc. has signed a 60,000 square-foot lease at the upcoming Three Ballpark Center in northern Atlanta. The restaurant franchise is expected to bring 200 jobs to the city with the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Louisville, Ky.

The 300,000-square-foot Three Ballpark is currently one of the largest office projects in Atlanta. Located at 788 Circle 75 Parkway near the junction of interstates 285 and 75, the parcel is situated 15 miles of downtown Atlanta. Developed by Braves Development Co. and designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, the 11-story building topped out in August. Construction commenced in 2019, with completion slated for mid-2021.

Papa John’s will be the third corporate headquarters to be located at the prominent sports and entertainment hub, The Battery Atlanta, along with Comcast’s regional headquarters and Thyssenkrupp North American offices. Some of the company’s staff will remain in Louisville, while maintaining an international office near London, U.K. The new offices will include a state-of-the-art test kitchen for innovation purposes.