Paragon Outlet Partners to Build 568,000 Sq.Ft. Shopping Center In White Marsh

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

A local company plans to bring another shopping center to the Baltimore metropolitan area. Paragon Outlet Partners LLC announced on February 2, the acquisition of more than 50 acres of land in the White Marsh section of Baltimore County. The developer intends to build a 568,000-square-foot open-air outlet shopping center on the site.

Paragon purchased the land from Corporate Office Property Trust. It was represented by KLNB Retail Principal Phil Ruxton in the transaction. The company did not disclose how much it paid for the land, and neither did it reveal how much it plans to invest in the construction project.

The 568,000-square-foot open-air outlet shopping center will be named Paragon Outlets Baltimore. It will be constructed in two phases, at the intersection of Interstate 95 and MD Route 43. Phase I will consist of about 425,000 square feet of retail space, while Phase II will include nearly 143,000. So far, Paragon did not announce a timeline for construction. Once complete, the Paragon Outlets Baltimore will feature more than 125 specialty retailers.

Paragon Outlet Partners, a subsidiary of The Lightstone Group, has developed three upscale outlet-style shopping destinations in the United States since 2012. Located in Minnesota, Texas and California, these projects total more than 1.4 million square feet of space. The company is currently working on two other developments, in Detroit and Houston.

Photo credit: Paragon Outlet Partners