Patrinely Group JV Leases Entire North Austin Development

Aspen Lake Two. Image courtesy of Patrinely Group

The partnership of Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has signed a lease with Q2 Holdings Inc to occupy the 128,990-square-foot Aspen Lake Three. The developers are set to break ground on the build-to-suit office development in Austin, Texas, this spring. JLL assisted the tenant, while Aquila Commercial represented the landlord.

At build-out, Aspen Lake Three, located at 10355 Pecan Park Blvd., will be a four-story, Class A building with floorplates ranging between 26,100 and 34,300 square feet. Designed to meet LEED standards, the project is expected to also include ample parking and a park-life environment. Q2 currently occupies space at Patrinely’s adjacent Aspen Lake One and Aspen Lake Two.

The project will be situated in the North Austin tech hub, with neighboring corporations including IBM and VISA. Aspen Lake Three will also be within 5 miles of Apple’s new campus. The surrounding area has several retail and dining options, such as Lakeline Mall, half a mile from the project.

JLL’s Will Douglas, Russell Young and Harrison Schuhmacher and Aquila Commercial’s Ben Tolson negotiated the lease deal.