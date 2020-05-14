Patrinely Group Names New Senior Vice President

Lauren Kelch, Senior Vice President, Patrinely Group. Image courtesy of Patrinely Group

Patrinely Group has promoted Lauren Kelch to senior vice president of property management. Since joining the company as vice president in 2019, she has overseen all of its property management operations.

Kelch is based in Houston and has more than 12 years of management experience in the metro. Before joining Patrinely, she managed all phases of a building life cycle, including the transition of two Class A assets from construction to operations, repositioning and disposition. Kelch’s expertise includes the remodeling of more than 2 million square feet of office space within Houston’s central business district. She also held positions with Hines, Crescent Real Estate Equities and Chevron Business. The newly promoted senior vice president has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston.

In February, a Patrinely Group joint venture broke ground on a 60-acre mixed-use project, within a master-planned community in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. The development is scheduled for completion in 2022.