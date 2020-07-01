Peachtree Hotel Group Opens Orlando Property

The Element Orlando Universal Blvd. Image courtesy of Marriott International

Hotel occupancy rates are recovering across the country, just in time for Peachtree Hotel Group to open a new 165-key property in Orlando, Fla. Located in the 20-acre IOCON Park entertainment district, the Element Orlando Universal Blvd is part of the Marriott International brand of hotels.

Owned, developed and operated by Peachtree, the extended-stay hotel at 8278 Universal Blvd. is just east of Interstate 4, some 10 miles from the metro’s downtown and about 14 miles from Orlando International Airport. The surrounding area offers more than 40 restaurants, bars, entertainment and boutiques, and the Orange County Convention Center, Universal Studios and SeaWorld Orlando are nearby.

The eight-story building features studio and one-bedroom suites which include a kitchen equipped with microwaves, mini-fridges and toaster ovens. Guests at the sustainability and wellness-focused hotel will have access to a breakfast bar, on-site store, fitness center and year-round outdoor heated, natural saline pool. The pet-friendly property offers pet amenities such as treats, bowls and beds for dogs.

The hospitality sector has a long road ahead to recovery, but U.S. hotel occupancy has climbed from its low point of 22 percent in early April to 43.9 percent during the week ending June 20, according to data from STR.