Peak10 + ViaWest Buys $33M PA Facility

Peak10 + ViaWest has grown its national footprint to more than three million square feet of data center space. The company acquired a 203,000-square-foot, purpose-built facility in Collegeville, Pa. Global Data Center was completed in 2009 and previously owned by GlaxoSmithKline, which is also one of the main tenants. An HFF team secured the acquisition funds, a three-year floating-rate loan of $32.9 million, obtained through Wells Fargo Bank.

The Tier III+ facility is located at 1000 Black Rock Road, near the Benjamin Franklin Highway. The data center has a capacity of 4.6 megawatts of IT power available, with a possible expansion up to 7 megawatts with additional investment. The property features 2N+1 fault tolerant power configuration, N+1 redundant cooling and anti-static raised flooring. The 25-acre plot of land on which the facility is located offers expansion capacity, which could potentially double the amount of raised floor space.

“We remain committed to growing our company by investing capital that supports our customers’ expanding and increasingly complex IT, colocation and connectivity needs. With these ongoing investments, our customers will continue to benefit from increased scale, a coast-to-coast data center presence and a comprehensive and robust suite of IT solutions,” said Chris Downie, CEO of Peak10 + ViaWest, in a prepared statement. The company recently expanded its Denver data center, adding 88,000 square feet of raised floor space.

The building was designed to withstand natural disasters and man-made risks as well. The security it offers includes a dual-factor authentication process, monitored security cameras, 24/7 environmental infrastructure monitoring and cage security cameras. Other features include a meeting room and 11,000 square feet of leasable office space. The data center is carrier-neutral and will be a hub for the company’s 100-Gigabit fiber network. Peak10 + ViaWest plans to increase network carrier capabilities to more than 80 providers.

