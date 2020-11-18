Pebblebrook Launches Independent Hotel Collection

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples, Fla., is part of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Image courtesy of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Tapping into the demand from higher-end travelers, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and six hotel operators launched a new collection of independent lifestyle hotels. Named Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, the platform will offer a curated collection of independent hotels that can be matched with potential travelers depending on their tastes.

READ ALSO: Hotel Properties Remain Under Pressure: CBRE

The founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance Hotels, Springboard Hospitality and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, alongside Pebblebrook, which led the creation of the new collection. All combined, Curator currently offers hotels in various locations including Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Portland, Washington State, Florida and California. Jon Bortz, founder & chair of Curator, told Commercial Property Executive that Curator’s current portfolio represents more than 22,000 keys throughout 120 hotels.

Bortz, who is also founder, chair & CEO of Pebblebrook, said in prepared remarks that there is a growing demand from travelers who are looking for a more individualized and unique experience, as well as more independence and creativity in hotels.

Bortz told CPE that Curator offers 12-month contracts and will charge a small participation fee based on the revenues of the participating hotels, adding that the contract and fees are less restrictive than other existing hotel collections.

With Curator, independent hotels can retain the ability to operate on its own terms instead of following a uniform brand standard. Curator will also take care of the participating hotels’ vendor negotiations and share business intelligence reporting and insights to improve operations and reduce costs. Curator will also feature the hotels on its website that connects travelers to suites based on preferences.

Plans for early momentum

While Curator launched with six hotel operators on board, the platform is expecting more properties to join in over the next six to 12 months. Bortz told CPE that the goal is to quickly expand to 200 or more hotels within the next 12 months, and by at least 100 more per year afterwards, to reach a near-term target of 400 to 500 properties.

Pebblebrook also launched a new brand in February. The REIT debuted its sustainability-focused experiential 1 Hotel brand with plans to renovate a San Francisco property into a 200-key luxury offering.