Peloton Expands Footprint at DFW Campus

Legacy Central Four

Peloton has leased 103,750 square feet of office space at Legacy Central in Plano, Texas. The company already occupies 27,518 square feet at the asset. Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Regent Properties, while CBRE assisted the tenant.

Legacy Central is a 85-acre campus encompassing approximately 1 million-square-foot of office space. The complex includes a 25,000-square-foot wellness center, 15,000 square foot conference center with tenant lounge and Wi-Fi-enabled collaborative courtyards. The lease brings the campus to 80 percent occupancy. Peloton will remain in its current offices with the additional square footage located in an adjacent one-story building. The tenant plans to occupy the new space in 2021.

Located at Highway 75 and Legacy Drive, the campus is within 20 miles of downtown Dallas. DFW International Airport is 30 miles from the office complex.

Transwestern’s leasing team included Nathan Durham and Duane Henley. Recently, the duo represented the owner in a full-building, 109,187-square-foot office lease at American Airlines’ former world headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.