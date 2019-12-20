Pershing Renews 400 KSF Lease at Jersey City Tower

95 Columbus. Image courtesy of Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust Inc. has extended its lease with a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon at 95 Columbus in Jersey City, N.Y. Through this deal, Pershing will maintain its 400,000-square-foot global headquarters at the 630,000-square-foot, fully leased office tower until June 2037.

The Class A tower at 95 Christopher Columbus Drive is the city’s only Class A building with direct transit access to Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. A Residence Inn by Marriott hotel is right across the street from the property and several dining options are also within walking distance. According to Yardi Matrix data, QTS, shared office space provider Coalition Space and Krispy Kreme are the other tenants of the 1989-built high-rise.

In 2020, Columbia Property Trust intends to begin work on significant improvements to the 19-story building’s lobby and other common areas. The owner of the LEED-certified building plans to capitalize on the tower’s connection to Manhattan.