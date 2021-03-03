Brookfield Wraps 3.2 MSF Houston Makeover

Allen Center, Houston. Image by Peter Molick courtesy of Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties has completed Phase II of the Reimagining of Allen Center, the second stage of the renovation program for the company’s 3.2 million-square-foot mixed-use office complex in downtown Houston. Phase II encompassed the upgrades to Two Allen Center and Three Allen Center, with Morrison Dilworth + Walls and PDR aboard as the architectural team and Tellepsen serving as general contractor.

Carrying the address of 1200 Smith St., Two Allen Center first opened its doors in 1978. As part of the Phase II renovation program, the approximately 1 million-square-foot, 36-story high-rise has been given a second life with a new two-story lobby, a second-floor terrace and refreshed retail bays.

Connected via a repositioned skybridge, Three Allen Center at 333 Clay St. now benefits from a renovated lobby providing more connectivity and openness at the 50-story high-rise. Originally developed in 1980, the 1.2 million-square-foot tower also features new wellness offerings, including a wellness room with coveted amenities ranging from Peloton bikes to executive locker rooms. The project also yielded a new bike room and an upscale Work & Mother Suite private lactation facility.

Allen Center’s lobby. Image by Peter Molick courtesy of Brookfield Properties

Both Two and Three Allen Center now have new elevator cabs, air handling units and light fixtures, as well as thermally efficient glass on the first and second floors of the buildings. There was a central theme to Brookfield’s Reimagining of Allen Center. As Doug Hellmann, principal with PDR, said in a prepared statement, all design details and additions like the Work & Mother space, the fitness/locker facilities, and the bike storage room support Brookfield Properties’ commitment to the health and wellness of the building tenants.

Mission Accomplished

Phase II of the Reimagining of Allen Center, which took two years to realize, follows the 2017 completion of Phase I. The initial stage of the Reimagining of Allen Center involved the renovation of the 1 million-square-foot, 34-story One Allen Center office tower. Among the projects completed in Phase I was The Acre, the 1-acre green space that now serves as the heart of the mixed-use office, retail and hotel destination.