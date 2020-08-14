Phat Scooters Leases Phoenix Flex Space for New HQ

3637 E. Miami Ave. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Phat Scooters has signed a 44,162-square-foot, full-building lease at 3637 E. Miami Ave., an industrial/flex asset near the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The electric vehicle manufacturing company is relocating from 3220 S. Fair Lane in Tampa, Ariz., located less than 10 minutes away from its new home. The tenant plans to occupy the building in September.

The building owned by Stadler Family LP will house Phat Scooters’ corporate offices, as well as manufacturing and distribution operations. According to Yardi Matrix, the single-story facility was completed in 1989 and features two loading docks, four grade level doors and 13 covered parking spaces. The property also has 3 acres of paved fenced yard that will serve as a test track. Located on a 3-acre site, the asset sits minutes away from major thoroughfares such as Interstate 10 and South 40th Street.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Joshua Wyss and Christian Coraggio represented the tenant in the transaction. Last month, the company brokered the sale of another flex building in the area, with Safe Harbor Exchange Inc. buying the freestanding, 40,720-square-foot industrial/flex asset for $8.4 million.