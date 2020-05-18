Philadelphia Industrial Property Trades for $9M

3445 S. Front St. Image courtesy of JLL

The Hampshire Cos. has sold an 86,315-square-foot light industrial building in Philadelphia, Pa., for $8.7 million to Mountain Development Corp.

The property includes clear heights ranging from 18 to 44 feet, 14 loading docks and 10 percent office finish. The building is fully leased to Ferguson Enterprises, a distributor of plumbing supplies.

Located at 3445-3535 S. Front St., on 5.7 acres, the facility is just off Interstate 95 and less than one mile from Interstate 76. The asset is two miles from the Philadelphia Navy Yard and one mile from a CSX rail yard.

JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. The JLL team was led by Michael Oliver, Jose Cruz, Jordan Avanzato, Marc Duval, John Plower and Jenna Imperatore.