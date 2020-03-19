Phoenix-Area Medical Center Welcomes 2 New Tenants

Desert Mirage Medical Plaza. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Boomerang Capital Partners has added two long-term tenants to Desert Mirage Medical Plaza, a 37,424-square-foot medical campus in Surprise, Ariz. Desert Mirage Surgery Center agreed to occupy the 11,196-square-foot ambulatory surgery center, while Physician United Medical Clinic leased 16,008 square feet.

Located at 12361 W. Bola Drive, the three-building property came online in 2008. The facility includes the only off-campus ambulatory surgery center in the Northwest Valley and was 95 percent leased following the new commitments. Boomerang Capital acquired Desert Mirage Medical Plaza in October 2019 with the help of a $2.7 million acquisition loan provided by TrustBank, according to Yardi Matrix data. Sun Valley Orthopedic Surgeons sold the asset for $6.3 million.

Located some 20 miles from downtown Phoenix in an Opportunity Zone, the 3.6-acre site is between Sun City and Sun City West, near U.S. Route 60. Two acute-care hospitals—Banner Del E. Webb and Banner Boswell—are within a 5-mile radius. The property is 22 miles from Wexford Innovation Center, an upcoming $77 million development in Phoenix.

Colliers International represented the landlord, with Alexandra Loye and Julie Johnson spearheading efforts. J.T. Taylor of Orion Investment Real Estate assisted the tenants in the deal.