Phoenix Market Update: Suburban Assets Lead Activity

After closing January with $137 million in office sales, Phoenix’s transaction activity lost some steam in February. According to CommercialEdge data, 438,968 square feet of office space traded across the metro for $108 million. The sale amount was 26.4 percent higher year-over-year, as 465,361 square feet of space changed hands for $77 million in February 2020.

Five of the six sales involved Class B assets. The bulk of transactions were located in suburban submarkets, located across the metro. Investor interest was diverse across asset purposes including traditional, medical office and flex/office space.

In terms of square footage, the largest transaction recorded was the office component of Tempe Commerce Park. The 161,772 square-foot of office component is distributed across two of its five buildings. Investcorp acquired the property for $85.4 million from BKM Capital Partners, financing the purchase with a $63.5 million loan from MetLife. The buildings were 93 percent leased at the time of sale. The sale of OrthoArizona South Gilbert was one of the largest in terms of price per square foot. Flagler Investment paid $23.6 million, or $476.7 per square foot, for the 49,400-square-foot medical office building, highlighting the higher value of medical office in the market.

CommercialEdge covers 8M+ property records in the United States. View the latest CommercialEdge national monthly office report here. We included properties of 25,000+ square feet in our research.