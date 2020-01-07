Plamondon Hospitality Expands Home State Footprint

Home2 Suites by Hilton Frederick. Image courtesy of Plamondon Hospitality Partners

Plamondon Hospitality Partners has acquired two Hilton-branded hotels in Frederick, Md., expanding its management portfolio in its home state. The properties, a Homewood Suites by Hilton and a Home2 Suites by Hilton, are situated minutes away from each other and roughly 15 minutes from downtown Frederick.

READ ALSO: Pebblebrook Continues DC Disposition Program

Homewood Suites by Hilton Frederick, located at 4950 Westview Drive, opened in September 2015 and offers 117 keys, as well as a business center, meeting rooms and printing services. Home2 Suites by Hilton Frederick, located at 4850 Buckeystown Pike, opened in June 2018 and also offers 117 keys. Both properties are equipped with swimming pools, fitness centers and free parking.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Frederick. Image courtesy of Plamondon Hospitality Partners

”Not only is there an intrinsic appeal for continually investing in our home market, but there is also a real strategic value to doing so as Frederick continues to demonstrate steady growth and strong economic development,” Peter Plamondon, Jr., Plamondon’s co-president, told Commercial Property Executive. “These two properties will both contribute to and benefit from the Frederick region’s ongoing success and will afford us the opportunity to expand our productive relationship with Hilton Worldwide.”

Plamondon also told CPE that there were no renovations planned at this time, as both properties and their furnishings are less than five years old.

Hometown hotels

The two Hilton acquisitions come on the heels of Plamondon’s purchase of Fairfield by Marriott Cumberland in July 2019. The 96-key hotel is the only Marriott-branded property in western Maryland and was Plamondon’s 11th hotel in the company’s management portfolio. Specifically in Maryland, Plamondon’s portfolio includes hotels in Frederick, Hagerstown, Fulton and Cumberland.

With the two latest acquisitions, Plamondon has ticked its portfolio count up to 13 hotels in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Earlier this year, another Hilton-branded hotel in Maryland secured acquisition financing from a local bank.