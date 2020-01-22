Plymouth Industrial Buys 403 KSF Ohio Warehouse

14801 County Road 212. Image courtesy of Stan Johnson Co.

Following its recent $62 million portfolio acquisition in Indianapolis, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has purchased a 402,604-square-foot distribution center in Findlay, Ohio, for $16.8 million.

Stan Johnson Co. Director Rob Gemerchak and Managing Director Jeff Hughes negotiated the deal on behalf of the seller, a local private investor. American Plastics fully occupies the facility and at the time of the sale, the tenant had nine years left on its triple net lease.

Located at 14801 County Road 212 on a 24-acre parcel, the facility came online in 1998. The warehouse is 3.5 miles from Interstate 75 and roughly 9 miles from Findlay Airport. Situated within the Tall Timbers Industrial Park, the property is in close to other industrial players, such as ABC Supply Co. and Best Buy Distribution Center. The nearest dining and shopping options are available 2 miles away. The building features 28-foot clear height, 44 dock doors and fenced truck parking.

