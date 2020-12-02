Podcast: 2021 Will Look Different, CREW Network Expects

Christine Gorham, 2020 President, CREW Network. Image courtesy of CREW Network

It’s been a year like no other for everyone, but those working in the health-care industry have had to face unprecedented challenges. “We’ve never had health care shut down like it did this year,” Christine Gorham, director of development for Caddis Healthcare Real Estate, told Commercial Property Executive Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar in the latest podcast of the CREW Network series.

In this episode, Gorham also touched on other key takeaways from 2020 and talked about what we should expect in 2021. Serving as CREW Network president during an atypical year, Gorham has learned a lot. The organization constantly connected with its members, providing support to everyone, particularly to those most affected by the health crisis. Although cautiously optimistic, Gorham believes 2021 will not resemble 2020. Tune in now to hear her thoughts, insights and predictions!