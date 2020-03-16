Podcast: A Detailed Picture of Coronavirus’ Impact on CRE so Far

Laura Jackson, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting. Image courtesy of FTI Consulting

After many U.S. states declared states of emergency last week to combat the effects of the new coronavirus, the White House administration declared a national state of emergency on Friday afternoon. There are more than 3,700 confirmed cases in the U.S. today, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. And that number is only growing.

With rising uncertainties around the impact of the new coronavirus on the real estate industry, Commercial Property Executive Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar invited Senior Managing Director Laura Jackson for a special episode of our podcast series with FTI Consulting specialists. Jackson talked about the sectors that already took a hit and worst-case scenarios for the CRE industry, but also provided her insights on how things might play out.