Podcast: Accelerating Businesses Through Data-Driven Efficiency

Josh Herrenkohl, Senior Managing Director & Head of Business Transformation Services, FTI Consulting. Image courtesy of FTI Consulting

In a volatile economic environment, access to data and the ability to extract patterns, trends and forecasts from a database have become of paramount importance for real estate investors. As a result, investing in data has climbed up the priorities list in the past few months. Going forward, innovative investors who are using technology and data are going to be able to find interesting opportunities that others will not be able to identify, according to Josh Herrenkohl, senior managing director at FTI Consulting and head of Business Transformation Services.

In 2020’s last FTI Consulting podcast, Herrenkohl and Commercial Property Executive Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar talk about the increased need to access data and how a data-driven approach can yield powerful insights. With almost two decades of experience in the real estate industry, Herrenkohl also touches on emerging trends and challenges.

Tune in now to hear what are the top things that tech executives should put on their shopping lists in order to transform their businesses and bring more efficiency across the organization!