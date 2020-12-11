Podcast: Committing to Net Zero

Ne zero emissions office building prototype in St. Louis, Mo., by HOK. HOK CC by 3.0.

Welcome to Sustainability Street, our new podcast on the intersection of commercial real estate and the world we live in. For our first episode, “Committing to Net Zero.”

We interviewed a number of commercial real estate executives and sustainability experts to examine why some trade groups, corporations and subnational governments are getting more ambitious about carbon emissions reduction by making absolute net zero carbon and net zero energy, and why others are not following them yet.