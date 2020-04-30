Podcast: Coronavirus Shifts Sentiment Across Global Markets

Tarrant Parsons, Economist, RICS. Image courtesy of RICS

The COVID-19 outbreak led to sudden changes in the way that commercial real estate investors and tenants are perceiving market conditions. The Global Commercial Property Monitor for the first quarter of the year, released today by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, shows a “significant decline” when it comes to confidence in market performance for all property sectors, and the situation is anticipated to worsen in the second quarter of 2020.



In major markets such as the U.S. and the U.K., property values are expected to decline by up to double digits in the case of retail, 5-7.5 percent for office and marginally in the industrial sector. Tarrant Parsons, economist with RICS, discusses these predictions in the most recent episode of the podcast series hosted by Commercial Property Executive Senior Editor Alexandra Pacurar.

Music via freemusicarchive.org: Raro Bueno by Chuzausen