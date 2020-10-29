Podcast: Global Economies Still Struggling, Despite Scattered Positive Signs

Tarrant Parsons, Economist, RICS. Image courtesy of RICS

The economic fallout stemming from the pandemic continues to take its toll, with the great majority of global markets remaining under pressure, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ third quarter Global Commercial Property Monitor. However, the latest figures are somewhat less downbeat than those returned last quarter.

LISTEN TO: Downbeat Expectations Across Global CRE Markets

The reenactment of social distancing restrictions in many parts of the world is jeopardizing most economies’ road to recovery. In Europe, occupier and investment sentiment indicators were marginally less negative quarter-over-quarter, with much of the negativity derived from the office and retail industries, while the industrial and data center sectors seem to be far more resilient. In the U.S., roughly two-thirds of the survey respondents believe the market to be in either the early- or mid-phase of a downturn, implying that further instability is likely, at least in the near term. On a more optimistic note, the Chinese commercial real estate market is showing signs of stabilization in the mainland.

In the latest episode of Commercial Property Executive’s podcast series hosted by Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar, RICS Economist Tarrant Parsons discusses the latest findings of the organization’s research and talks about what to expect in the last months of the year and in 2021. Tune in now!