Podcast: Is Coworking Still Working Like a Charm?

Glenn Brill, Managing Director, Real Estate Solutions Practice, FTI Consulting. Image courtesy of FTI Consulting

The attractive components of coworking environments have caught many investors’ attention, and the sector has grown significantly in the past decade. Despite the fact that coworking’s occupancy cost per desk is comparable to leased office costs, the flexibility provided by such spaces continues to lure tenants.

Glenn Brill, a managing director in FTI Consulting’s real estate solutions practice in New York City, talks about what is fueling demand for coworking and which industries are more likely to lease these spaces and why. He also touches on the situation at WeWork, the largest player in the market.

The podcast is part of Commercial Property Executive‘s FTI Consulting series. Make sure you listen until the end to find out the specialist’s expectations for the sector going forward!