Podcast: The Quest for CRE Opportunity

Ingrid Noone, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting. Image courtesy of FTI Consulting

The pandemic has changed real estate investors’ perceptions, their expectations and their business strategy going forward. Although the COVID-19 effect varies across asset types, no one can say that their company has not been touched by the health crisis. While those active in the hospitality industry are still in shock, real estate players in the logistics, industrial and data center sectors continue to reap the benefits of the pandemic.

Ingrid Noone, senior managing director in FTI Consulting’s Real Estate Solutions Industry Practice, believes the current economic environment offers lots of opportunities for those with access to capital. “There’s still dry powder available and substantial vulture capital for distressed debt and property acquisitions,” she said in a new episode of Commercial Property Executive’s quarterly podcast series with Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar.

