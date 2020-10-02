Podcast: Reformatting Office, Retail Construction

AJ Mueller and Jay Richmond. Image courtesy of ORIGIN Construction

Construction projects across the commercial real estate spectrum are in a precarious position. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have included sweeping changes to consumer behavior and a reconfiguration of how most office and retail tenants conduct their business—and many of these shifts are likely to remain in place for at least the next few years. At the same time, a multitude of social distancing and sanitation measures have swung into place, increasing the complexity of everything from tenant build-outs to ground-up developments.

ORIGIN Construction is no stranger to these new requirements, with a diverse range of projects underway across a wide range of asset types. From reworking interior layouts and reception areas to rethinking amenities, property owners and operators have an array of options to consider in adjusting to the “new normal.” ORIGIN Co-Founder AJ Mueller and South Florida Division Leader Jay Richmond discuss some innovative approaches taken to keep offices and retailers both safe and operational in a new podcast episode with Commercial Property Executive Senior Associate Editor Jeff Hamann.