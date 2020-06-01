Podcast: The Most Probable Outcomes for Post-Coronavirus Office Demand

Jahn Brodwin, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting. Image courtesy of FTI Consulting

Will the need for office space increase or decrease following the pandemic? This question has put specialists in opposite corners, with some of them believing that companies will reduce their office footprint and continue to operate remotely with large portions of their staff . Others are convinced demand for space will increase because employees will want to get back to the office, so more space will be needed to align with social distancing guidelines. Who is right? Perhaps both. Or will it be a zero-sum game?

In this episode of the quarterly podcast series with Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar, Jahn Brodwin, senior managing director in FTI Consulting’s Real Estate Solutions Industry Practice, explains what the “new abnormal” might look like. With more than 30 years of experience in broad-based financial, accounting and SEC matters, Brodwin talks about the need to reimagine open spaces in offices, why select suburban markets are likely to be short- to mid-term winners and why high productivity while working from home might prove unsustainable in the long term.

Tune in to learn more about Browdin’s predictions regarding adjustments that will be taking place in this sector over the next year or two!