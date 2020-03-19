Podcast: What You Should Know About the 2019 Bonus Season

Anthony Saitta, Managing Director, FTI Consulting. Image courtesy of FTI Consulting

“The 2019 bonus season, in general, was healthy,” Anthony Saitta, managing director at FTI Consulting, told Commercial Property Executive in another episode of the podcast series with Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar. Saitta said that operating fundamentals are still strong, although the hospitality and retail sectors have performed “a little bit below target.”

Bonuses, even in the weaker performing sectors, have held up so far, but the uncertainties around how the new coronavirus is going to impact each sector of the commercial real estate industry are creating concerns. Saitta admits that it’s hard to prepare for the unknown, but everyone should use their business judgement and be flexible.