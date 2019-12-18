Podcast: What’s Feeding Investors’ Appetite for Big-Box Industrial Assets

George Cutro, Chad Buch. Images courtesy of JLL

Despite lots of talk about a potential economic slowdown and upsets in trade, market fundamentals in the third quarter of the year continue to perform well. There are no grey skies for the industrial sector: Demand is still outstripping supply and rents continue to escalate along both coasts. According to JLL’s most recent industrial report, year-to-date deliveries reached 192 million square feet in the third quarter, moving the total industrial inventory to nearly 13.4 billion square feet.

JLL Director of Industrial Research George Cutro and Research Manager Chad Buch join Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar to discuss how big box industrial facilities across the country are performing, which markets offer better perspectives and what lies ahead for next year.

Listen to the podcast to find out more details about shifts in tenant preferences and what’s keeping developers up at night!