PPE Producer Expands Operations in Orange County

2700-2722 S. Fairview St. Image courtesy of JLL

As the COVID-19 pandemic has created new demand for masks, MaxCare Products signed a lease for a manufacturing and distribution facility in Santa Ana, Calif. MaxCare will occupy 58,802 square feet at Rexford Industrial’s 116,575-square-foot property, where the company will manufacture and distribute masks, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

READ ALSO: Rexford Expands SoCal Industrial Footprint

MaxCare was represented by JLL’s Steffan Morris, Byron Foss, Wade Tift and Nick Carey, while Rexford Industrial was represented by JLL’s Steve Wagner, Louis Tomaselli and Zach Niles. Wagner told Commercial Property Executive that MaxCare signed a five-year lease and will be joining the existing tenant, electronics manufacturer ParPro, to bring the building to full occupancy.

Built in 1964 and renovated in 1984, the facility at 2700-2722 S. Fairview St. offers 16- to 18-foot ceilings and two dock-high loading positions. Wagner told CPE that the property also offers 127 car parking spaces with an option to expand, as well as a large secured yard where tenants can park trailers, if needed.

Rexford has recently expanded its portfolio that’s focused exclusively on industrial properties in infill neighborhoods throughout Southern California. Earlier this month, the REIT purchased a collection of five properties spread throughout Greater Los Angeles for $73.2 million.

High Demand for Manufacturing Space

Wagner said in his prepared remarks that the COVID-19 pandemic has created more demand from medical supply companies that are looking for closer locations to their customer base. He added in his prepared statement that demand for manufacturing and last-mile space in Orange County remained strong.

”There have been a number of requirements in Orange County for groups getting into the PPE market, hand sanitizers, face masks, etc.,” Wagner told CPE. “Orange County, particularly South County and the Airport Area, have long been home to a number of medical device firms and a number of them have recently expanded and have requirements in the market not related to PPE.”

Outside of Orange County, medical companies have also been signing leases to expand existing operations for manufacturing personal protective equipment. In April, TwinMed signed a 189,721-square-foot lease for a newly constructed building in Bethlehem, Pa., to consolidate and expand its nearby operations.