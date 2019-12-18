Premier Workspaces Opens New Inland Empire Location

Wildomar Square Shopping Center. Image via Google Street View

Through a partnership with DH Holdings Inc., Premier Workspaces has opened its second Temecula Valley office in a roughly 48,000-square-foot shopping center in Wildomar, Calif. Premier CEO Jeff Reinstein noted in a statement that many landlords are looking to differentiate their assets by incorporating shared workspaces in their properties.

Opened in 2017, Wildomar Square Shopping Center is located at 36330 Hidden Springs Road, at the intersection of Interstate 15 and Clinton Keith Road. The property is also roughly 5 miles from the Escondido Freeway. Taco Bell, Supercuts, Country Kitchen, Dunkin’, Sushi Ka and Baskin Robbins are now among the tenants of the asset. Premier’s Wildomar office space includes 39 private offices and coworking spaces, two conference rooms and a day office, all located at the second floor.

In July, the flexible space operator signed an 11-year lease to occupy roughly 17,000 square feet at an 170,000-square-foot office building. LaSalle Investment Management is the owner of the 10-story property in Washington, D.C. .