Prime Data Centers To Build Silicon Valley Facility

1111 Comstock St. Rendering courtesy of Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers has revealed plans for the development of a new, 121,000-square-foot facility in Santa Clara, Calif. The company will begin site work within the next two months and expects the property to be fully operational and accept tenants by the fourth quarter of 2021.

The development site is a 1-acre parcel at 1111 Comstock St. The four-story, carrier-neutral data center will provide 9 MW of power. The building will have access to new dark fiber routes that interconnect all major facilities in Silicon Valley.

The facility will benefit from 40 percent lower prices for energy because of its location outside the larger San Francisco metropolitan area. Security features include a pan-tilt-zoom and motion detection camera system, mantrap entry as a measure to prevent tailgating, multi-factor authentication and biometric access. The property will have a shared office component and storage space next to a loading dock.

Situated a short distance from Bay Area’s busy tech corridor, the facility will have ultra-low latency workloads. There are at least 13 other data centers within a 1-mile radius of the site, including properties owned by Digital Realty, Equinix and CoreSite, according to Data Center Map. Additionally, the San Jose International Airport is within 3 miles of the facility.

