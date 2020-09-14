Principal Financial Signs 46 KSF Minneapolis Lease

Two22. Image courtesy of Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners

Principal Financial Group has leased 45,500 square feet at Two22, the 729,638-square-foot office tower previously known as Campbell Mithun Tower in downtown Minneapolis. Principal will use the space mainly for the employees of the former Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement & Trust, a business they acquired last year, according to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

The landlord is Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners, which purchased the 41-story asset for $81 million in 2019.

Located at 222 S. Ninth St., the LEED Gold-certified Two22 was completed in 1983 and renovated in 2007. The fifth-tallest building on the Minneapolis skyline, the property features 23,500-square-foot floorplates, 10,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and a skyway connected to 121 S. Eighth St. and SPS Tower. Amenities include a two-story tenant lounge with conference facilities, fitness center and 60-rack bike storage facility. Commonwealth Commercial Partners manages the property which is currently undergoing complete renovations on the first floor and skyway level.

The skyscraper rises in the city’s central business district, less than 2 miles from Principal’s Minneapolis office. The location is easily accessible through public transportation, with several bus stations nearby and the Government Plaza light rail station within walking distance.