Privacy Panels Aid Workplace Distancing

Fixed “L” screen. Rendering courtesy of Studio Other

Studio Other has introduced a series of attachable privacy panels for workstations that are designed to meet social distancing requirements in the office without sacrificing aesthetics. The screens come in six configurations and are intended to provide flexibility and adaptability for existing workstations, allowing for quick and easy changes in configurations.

Options include a freestanding, two-panel L configuration in both fixed and removable versions, a fixed side wing and freestanding forward and reverse hoods. All of these products are made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). In addition, the furniture design studio is offering a removable side wing made of powder-coated steel. The product line comes in 18 standard color choices, with custom colors and materials available as special orders.