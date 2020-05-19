Prologis Inc. Preleases 258,000 SF Development in Denver

By Gabriel Circiog, Associate Editor

San Francisco-based Prologis Inc. recently announced it has entered into a new lease agreement for a 258,000-square-foot facility in Denver.

Located at Prologis Stapleton Business Center North, the state-of-the-art facility will be occupied by a manufacturer of exhibits. The location provides direct access to downtown Denver, major interstates and Denver International Airport.

“Demand for mid-size spaces across our portfolio is very strong,” says Larry Harmsen, chief operating officer, Prologis Americas. “We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with this repeat customer and support their expansion needs.”

As of Sept. 30 Prologis Inc. had a portfolio that included approximately 320 million square feet of logistics and distribution space. As previously reported by Commercial Property Executive, the company announced several acquisitions and developments in Europe earlier this year.

In other local real estate news, Inland American Lodging Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Inland American Real Estate Trust Inc., recently announced the acquisition of three luxury boutique hotels from Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco collection. Hotel Monaco Denver, located on the corner of Champa and 17th Street, was one of the three boutique hotels included in the $189 million deal. The six-story hotel opened in 1998 after an extensive redevelopment of Denver’s historic Railway Exchange Building and Art Modern Title Company Building. It features 189 guest rooms, including 29 suites and numerous amenities including a fitness center, a full-service salon and spa and more than 4,000 square feet of meeting space. The property also includes the 248-seat Panzano restaurant.

