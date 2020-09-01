Prologis Inks 10 Leases at NJ Office/Flex Facility

Prologis has signed 10 leases totaling 43,745 square feet at one of its office/flex properties in Secaucus, N.J. The deals included seven renewals and new leases for a total of 31,725 square feet of office space, as well as three renewals for a combined 12,020 square feet of industrial space.

The 143,057-square-foot property is situated at 600 Meadowlands Parkway and comprises 60,288 square feet of office space and 82,769 square feet of warehouse space. Built in 1982, the facility recently underwent a series of renovations, which included exposed concrete floors in common areas, new glass tenant entry doors, tenant directory signage and a new roof.

Minutes away from NYC

The location provides tenants with easy access to major roads such as New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 495 and Route 3, while New York City is minutes away via the Lincoln Tunnel. Additionally, transportation is facilitated by the Secaucus Junction PATH station, situated one mile away, and three neighboring bus lines.

JLL Executive Vice President Brian Golden and Associate Harold Imperatore acted on behalf of the owner, accompanied by Prologis Leasing Manager Jason Tenenbaum. The office tenants include Panalpina Inc., VCPB Transportation, Hexim Pharmaceuticals, Kirkwood Printing Co., IMPAC Inc., Biolandes Inc. and Metro City Supply Chain, while the industrial space is occupied by Fellers Inc., Public Service Enterprise Group and Giza Technologies Inc.

“A wide variety of tenants flock to this facility to take advantage of Prologis’ reputation for hands-on management and for the building’s great location,” Golden said in a prepared statement.

Image courtesy of Yardi Matrix