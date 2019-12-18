Prologis Signs New Tenant at Miami Industrial Park

Beacon at 97th Avenue. Image courtesy of Transwestern

SPR Global Storage & Logistics has signed a new, long-term lease for an 80,000-square-foot cold storage facility at the Beacon at 97th Avenue industrial park in Doral, Fla. Transwestern Commercial Services negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant, while JLL assisted landlord Prologis.

Located at 2000 NW 97th Ave. in Miami’s Airport submarket, the industrial park consists of Class A warehouse buildings totaling more than 400,000 square feet. Beacon at 97th Avenue is less than 1 mile north from the Dolphin Expressway, near Miami International Mall. The property is 8 miles west from Miami International Airport and 13 miles west from Port of Miami.

JLL’s Brian Smith, Audley Bosch and Matt Maciag represented Prologis in the deal. Transwestern Managing Director Thomas Kresse and Vice President Carlos Gaviria, together with Executive Managing Directors Walter Byrd and Ben Eisenberg, were part of the team that negotiated the lease on behalf of the tenant. In April, the same brokerage team arranged two industrial leases totaling 104,055 square feet in Miami’s Airport and Medley submarkets, respectively. According to Transwestern Commercial Services research, the Airport submarket continues to be one of the strongest in terms of demand for industrial space with absorption at 538,842 square feet as of the third quarter of this year.