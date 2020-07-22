Property Funds’ Asset level return slowed and the Spread of returns widened

Quarterly Total Return

Global property funds’ return declined by 90 basis points (bps) to 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2020 from Q4 2019, according to the MSCI Global Quarterly Property Funds Index. While U.K. funds recorded the lowest asset-level total return, funds in the Asia Pacific region saw both the largest quarterly decline (225 bps) and widest dispersion of returns. The interquartile range (25th to 75th percentile) in Asia Pacific widened to 5.1 percent from 2.5 percent. In general, the increasing interquartile range illustrated the widening performance variation across property sectors around market turning points.

