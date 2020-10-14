Provender Partners Completes 364 KSF Baltimore Warehouse Lease

Mid Atlantic Food Center. Image courtesy of Provender Partners

Provender Partners has inked a 363,872-square-foot lease at its Mid Atlantic Food Center in Severn, Md. Food distributor Nash Finch Co. signed a seven-year, full-building commitment with a total value of $25.8 million.

Located on 31 acres at 8024 Telegraph Road, the single-story facility was completed in 1990. Situated within the Baltimore Washington corridor, the distribution center provides access to more than 9 million people in a 1.5-hour drive, according to Colliers International data. The site is 6 miles south of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and 15 miles southwest of downtown Baltimore.

The property provides three types of storage for food distribution: a 101,500-square-foot freezer, 47,000 square feet of cold storage and 150,300 square feet of dry warehouse space. Additionally, the property has a 30,600-square-foot office component, 48 dock-high and one grade-level door.

JLL Managing Director David Dannenfelser and Colliers International Senior Vice President Chris Cummings assisted both parties in the negotiation.

Provender Partners acquired the property for $23 million from US Foods in 2018, according to Anne Arundel County records. Bank of the West originated a $25.3 million acquisition and development loan for the company.

In May, Provender completed the $92.5 million disposition of Junction 20/35, a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in South Fort Worth, Texas. CIM Group acquired the asset.