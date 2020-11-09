PUMA-Leased Industrial Asset Trades Near Indianapolis

Whitestown Business Park Building 2. Image courtesy of Colliers

An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has acquired Whitestown Business Park Building 2, a 636,742-square-foot, distribution center in Whitestown, Ind. Colliers arranged the transaction on behalf of PUMA North America. The deal marks Walton’s first industrial acquisition in Indianapolis.

Built in 2019, the asset is 100 percent occupied by the seller. Colliers also assisted PUMA in establishing the center, where the company took occupancy in June. The site features an approximately 1 million-square-foot parcel for further expansion. According to Colliers, the property is the largest of PUMA’s two national distribution hubs.

Located at 3632 Perry Blvd., the facility is just off Interstate 65. The property is within 20 miles of downtown Indianapolis and 23 miles of Indianapolis International Airport.

Colliers Vice President Alex Cantu, along with Principals Jeff Devine and Steven Disse represented PUMA. In October, Cantu assisted the seller of Midtown III, a 77,793-square-foot office property in Carmel, Ind. Balke Brown Transwestern purchased the building, backed by a $12.1 million acquisition loan from Enterprise Bank & Trust.