QTS Debuts 2nd Atlanta Data Center

Atlanta-Metro Data Center. Image courtesy of QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust has opened QTS Atlanta-Metro Data Center 2, a 495,000-square-foot facility in Atlanta. The building encompasses 240,000 square feet of data hall space and provides 72 MW of critical power. The company delivered the project in less than 10 months.

The new development occupies a 6-acre parcel at 1025 Jefferson St. NW and is next to the company’s first property in the metro and one of the largest facilities in the world, the 970,000-square foot Atlanta-Metro Data Center. The buildings are situated on a 95-acre site and provide more than 200 MW of power. Upon full build-out, the campus will feature a combined IT capacity exceeding 275 MW.

Public records show that in 2015, QTS entered into a 21-year, PILOT lease with the Development Authority of Fulton County. The company received $225 million in bond financing for the construction of the project. Synovus Bank originated the note, which is scheduled to mature in 2036.

The company has secured two anchor tenants at the new facility, while two existing hyperscale customers have signed commitments totaling 16 MW. Both data centers are powered by two large proprietary substations, which allow QTS to charge its customers less than 4 cents per kWh.

Underpinning the growing demand for data centers, last month, Facebook announced it would expand its 970,000-square-foot Newton Data Center in Newton County, Ga., by 1.5 million square feet. The total cost of the project is expected to amount to more than $1 billion.