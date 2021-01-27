Quorum International Renews 305 KSF Lease in Fort Worth

401 Railhead Road

Quorum International has renewed a 305,255-square-foot, full-building lease at an industrial facility in Fort Worth. Nick Talley, executive vice president and managing partner with Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the owner, Sun Life Assurance. According to CommercialEdge, the landlord acquired the asset in 2000.

Built in 1997, the distribution center features 41 dock doors and a 28-foot clear height. The asset is part of the larger Railhead Industrial Park. Sun Life also owns an additional three shallow-bay properties in the 633-acre campus. The investment group’s Railhead portfolio is more than 90 percent leased.

Located at 401 Railhead Road on 12 acres, the facility is close to Fort Worth Meacham International Airport. The 10 million-square-foot industrial park is just off Loop 820 and within 6 miles of downtown Fort Worth. The complex is rail-served by BNSF and Union Pacific.

The North Fort Worth submarket remained highly active last year, having more than 4 million square feet of industrial space underway as of the last quarter of 2020, Newmark research shows. In December, JLL Income Property Trust purchased a recently completed, 350,000-square-foot industrial asset in the submarket. The center is part of the 66-acre Northwest Commerce Park, developed by Stream Realty Partners.