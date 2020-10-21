Radisson Launches Brand for Individual Hotels, Small Chains

Henrietta House in Bath, U.K. Image courtesy of Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group has launched Radisson Individuals, a new conversion brand that allows independent hotels and local and regional chains the opportunity to be part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform, while still maintaining their unique identities. Two hotels in the U.K. are among the first to sign on—Henrietta House in Bath opening this year, and River House Hotel, opening in 2021 in Inverness.

The global hotel group did not release the exact number of additions to the Radisson Individuals brand to date, but noted in prepared remarks that a number of hotels in Asia have also joined and there are advanced discussions with properties in Italy, Germany and Russia. The company did not indicate whether any hotels in the U.S. were planning on signing on to the Radisson Individuals brand. Hotels that choose to join the brand will be able to enhance visibility and access a wider audience through multiple distribution channels and a global sales structure. The independent hotels and smaller chains will be able to benefit from the contracting power and economies of scale that come from a brand used by millions of guests around the world. The company also touts access to well-integrated IT and revenue platforms, operational systems and the chain’s loyalty program.

Radisson Hotel Group executives stressed the hotels that sign on to Radisson Individuals will have the flexibility needed to shape their own futures, while being able to be part of the global platform. Federico González, CEO of Radisson Hotel Group, said in a prepared statement that the launch of the Radisson Individuals brand represented another milestone in the group’s five-year transformation plan to become one of the three top hotel brands in the world. González said joining Radisson Individuals could be a good first step for individual hotels that want to remain independent or may be considering transitioning to one of the group’s successful core brands.

Elie Younes, executive vice president & chief development officer of Radisson Hotel Group, said in prepared remarks each affiliated hotel will have to have a proven record of success and standards based on online scoring from guests. Those hotels wishing to join Radisson Individuals will undertake a compliance assessment focusing on four key parameters—SGS health and safety compliance, an online index evaluated through their Global Review Index, compliance with fire and life safety and ability to connect to the group’s main operating systems. They will receive training on the hotel group’s “Yes I Can!” service philosophy and must have GRI scores above 80 percent.

Expanding more brands

In addition to announcing the launch of Radisson Individuals, the hotel group also said it had signed 10 new hotels across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the third quarter, including Henrietta House and River House Hotel. The other signings were:

Radisson Blue Hotel, Sheffield, UK, opening in 2023

Radisson Residences, Baden Württemberg, Germany, opening 2023

Radisson Hotel, Florence, Italy, opening 2021

Radisson Collection Hotel, Venice, Italy, opening 2021

Radisson Hotel, Odessa, Ukraine, opening 2021

Radisson Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria, opening 2022

Radisson Blu Residences, Mekka, Saudia Arabia, opening 2022

Radisson Blu Resort, Port Ghalib, Egypt, opening 2023.

Radisson Hotel Group said there were 15 hotel signings announced in the second quarter. Properties joining the group across several brands were located in Italy, France, Austria, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia and the UAE.

In February 2019, the hotel group expanded its Radisson Collection brand to Warsaw, Poland, with a 311-key property, Radisson Blu Centrum Hotel Warsaw.