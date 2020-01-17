Radisson Opens 3rd New York City Hotel

Radisson Hotel New York Times Square. Image courtesy of Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group has opened a new property in the heart of New York City. Radisson Hotel New York Times Square is a 320-key property at 525 Eighth Ave., two blocks from Madison Square Garden and Penn Station. Six months ago, the hospitality giant opened its first two Radison-branded properties in the Big Apple.

The newest Radisson hotel in Midtown Manhattan consists of 70 keys with views of the Empire State Building. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, room service, mini fridges, fitness center, business center, luggage storage, complimentary tea and coffee as well as a 12-person New York style boardroom. Additionally, the hotel features a 3,000-square-foot seasonal rooftop cocktail bar.

Developed by McSam Hotel Group and designed by Gene Kaufman Architect, the 28-story building began construction in 2018. Radisson Hotel New York Times Square totals roughly 96,000 square feet. According to New York Yimby, McSam Hotel Group acquired the site in June 2016 for $27.1 million.