CPE Announces the 2016 Executives of the Year

Arne Sorenson (above), is CPE’s 2016 Executive of the Year.

This year marks CPE’s 20th Executives of the Year Awards, recognizing commercial real estate’s top achievers, decided by a confidential vote of the CPE 100, an invited group of industry leaders. The leaders profiled here come from all walks of commercial real estate, from investment and development to finance and advisory services.

During a dynamic year, these executives have engineered some of the largest, most complex corporate-level mergers and acquisitions in recent memory. As for transactions, a number of winners orchestrated blockbuster portfolio and single-asset deals.

Still others streamlined their companies’ missions, making way for fresh opportunities. Each of these accomplishments required ingenuity, diligence and fervor.

J. Ronald Terwilliger (pictured) won CPE’s 2016 Lifetime Achievement award.

Many of the individuals acknowledge here uncovered opportunities for global expansion. Setting their sights on untapped markets, they forged or deepened relationships with international counterparts, resulting in handsome gains and satisfied clients.

Uncertainty about the direction of the economy as well as robust opportunities await the industry in 2017. With much at stake and unknown, the executives honored in this issue will lead the way.

This year’s Executive of the Year award went to Arne Sorenson, president & CEO of Marriott International. J. Ronald Terwilliger, chairman emeritus of Trammell Crow Residential Co., won the Lifetime Achievement award.

See the complete list of winners and learn more about the 2016 Executives of the Year in the December issue of CPE.