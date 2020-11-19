RCG Ventures Sells 134 KSF Retail Plaza in Florida

Naples Towne Center. Image courtesy of Plaza Advisors

Buckingham Properties has acquired the 134,700-square-foot Naples Towne Center in Naples, Fla., according to Collier County Records. Plaza Advisor represented the seller, RCG Ventures. Earlier this year, the brokering firm partnered up with RCG in the disposition of Walden Woods, a some 73,000-square-foot, Tampa-area retail asset.

Naples Towne Center held an 80 percent occupancy rate at the time of sale. Current tenants include Dollar Tree, Bealls Department Store and Rent-A-Car.

The shopping center is located in East Naples, along U.S. Route 41, a major highway connecting Tampa with Fort Myers and Miami. The property is part of a prominent retail corridor along US41, that also offers various dining options, as well as a neighboring Walmart and Home Depot. The area demographics within a 5-mile radius include 106,000 residents, with average earnings of more than $86,000.

The Plaza Advisors team included Founder & President Jim Michalak and Vice President & Senior Associate Keith Nurre. The deal marks the company’s fifth retail center transaction since the start of the pandemic.