RCG Ventures Sells Tampa-Area Shopping Center

Walden Woods. Image courtesy of Plaza Advisors

RCG Ventures has sold Walden Woods, a 73,250-square-foot shopping center in Plant City, Fla. Redman Partners purchased the retail asset that was fully leased at the time of sale. Plaza Advisors brokered the deal on behalf of the seller. Public records show the property last traded in 2014 for $4.6 million.

Built in 1984, Walden Woods sits on more than 8 acres at 2402 James L. Redman Parkway, roughly 3 miles south of downtown Plant City. The shopping center is anchored by Dollar Tree, Aaron’s and Dollar General, with Anytime Fitness, T-Mobile, Sports Clips, Beef O’Brady’s and Jimmy John’s also on the tenant roster. The property is located at the main intersection of the city’s retail trade area, home to national and regional tenants such as Walmart, Publix, Lowes, Ross, Winn Dixie, Five Below, Bealls and Ulta.

Jim Michalak and Keith Nurre of Plaza Advisors assisted RCG Ventures in the disposition. The brokerage team was also instrumental in the $22 million sale of a 43,669-square-foot Tampa retail asset that closed in December.