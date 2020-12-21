RCLCO Fund Welcomes 3 New Hires

(Left to right) Jessica Diorio, Cecilia Galliani, Allan Popper. Images courtesy of RCLCO Real Estate Advisors

RCLCO Fund Advisors has expanded its team with three executive hires. Allan Popper joins the company as director of property operations, while Cecilia Galliani and Jessica Diorio will become vice presidents.

Popper will lead property management and operations for the company’s portfolios. He has more than 14 years of experience in global assets and portfolio management with GE Capital Real Estate, as well as transactional, portfolio and advisory experience from his time with Cerberus, Bank of Nova Scotia and CalSTRS. Before joining RCLCO, Popper was head of portfolio management & operations at Avistone where he was responsible for maximizing the values and returns of the company’s national real estate portfolio.

Prior to accepting the new position, Galliani was a portfolio manager at Urby and focused on capital partner relationship and asset management. She was also a vice president for Citi’s defined benefit pension investment team and an investment analyst at Cadogan Management.

Diorio brings more than 13 years of experience in asset management and acquisitions. Before joining RCLCO Fund Advisors, she managed a portfolio of commercial assets at Black Creek Group and held positions at CBRE Global Investors and HFF.

At the end of July, a joint RCLCO and CapRidge Partners report explored the top U.S. market for STEM job. The metro in the top position held the spot since 2016.