Jeff Adler, Yardi Matrix

Commercial real estate investment professionals are constantly called on to make wise decisions, yet are awash in often meaningless and contradictory information that passes for “data.” Join Yardi Matrix Vice President Jeff Adler for two online courses that will help you use technology, proprietary data and a proven framework to elevate your decision making and investment outcomes, using examples from multifamily and commercial real estate.

These executive education programs offered by the Harvard University Graduate School of Design will address:

Secular trends driving demand in housing and where to source the data to demonstrate it;

Market and asset identification strategies leveraging commercially available datasets;

Speeding up underwriting cycle times and the hidden cost of inflexibility;

Understanding the macroeconomic and cost of capital context, including inflation/deflation.

Register for one or both:

Real Estate Data to Investment Decisions:

A Focus on U.S. Multifamily Housing

March 8, 10, 12 from 11 am-1 pm ET

Real Estate Data to Investment Decisions:

A Focus on Key Asset Types

April 12, 14, 16 from 11 am-1 pm ET

REGISTER NOW!







Brought to you by:

