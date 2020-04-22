Realterm Names New Vice Chairman

Wade Judge, Vice Chairman, Realterm. Image courtesy of Realterm

Realterm has selected Wade Judge as vice chairman on the firm’s executive committee and investment committee. In his new roles, Judge will focus on corporate governance, leadership as well as direct collaboration with the company’s fundraising and development operations. Recently, Realterm closed a $109.3 million European logistics fund.

Judge spent the past 44 years with JLL, while the last 28 years were with LaSalle Investment Management, where he served as chief investment officer of the U.S. Private Equity business and the chairman of the North American Investment Committee. Judge will continue his collaboration with LaSalle on a part-time basis as a senior client advisor for a separate account client and will continue to serve on LaSalle’s Investment Committee until late 2020.

Judge holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Stanford Business School. He serves on the board of directors of Metrosquash, a Chicago-based non-profit that focuses on academics and fitness with inner-city children.